Acting is like game of badminton: Pankaj Tripathi

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is working with Richa Chadha in “Shakeela” — his sixth collaboration with the actress — says acting is like a game of badminton wherein the game becomes more interesting when both players are equally good.

Pankaj will essay an important character in Indrajit Lankesh’s “Shakeela”, a biopic on the adult movie star Shakeela. Richa is essaying the title role.

The two actors have worked together in both parts of “Gangs of Wasseypur”, apart from “Fukrey”, “Masaan” and “Fukrey Returns”. Plus, they will also be seen in “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai”, an Abhinav Sinha direction.

On working with Richa, Pankaj said in a statement: “All the films we have done together have worked both critically and commercially, be it ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ or ‘Masaan’. In fact, we have done two film series, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and ‘Fukrey’. Just like these films, I think ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuri Hui Hai’ will also work critically and commercially because it’s a viable subject.

“I like working with Richa because she is is a sensible actress and a good friend. So we share a level of comfort. Acting is like a game of badminton — when there are actors on either side of the court and both players are good at the game, it automatically becomes interesting, nail biting and fun.”

He said it is very important for both sides to be “equally good”.

“That is why working with Richa is fun, she makes it a good interesting match, not a boring one,” he said.

