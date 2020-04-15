Active Covid cases go up to 132 in Bengal

Kolkata, April 15 (IANS) With 17 fresh cases, the number of active Covid-19 cases in West Bengal went up to 132 on Wednesday, a senior official said.

The death count due to the disease was still given as seven, but Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said the audit committee set up to examine cases of all deceased Coronavirus positive patients will give its report later in the day.

“If the figure changes, we will let you know tomorrow (Thursday),” Sinha said.

The audit committee, comprising doctors, has been made the final authority in deciding whether a patient died because of Covid-19 or they had comorbidity – presence of one or more additional conditions co-occurring with a primary condition.

“Till April 14, the number of active cases was 120. There are seven new cases. But five persons have been discharged from hospital during this period as they have recovered. So, the total number of active patients now is 132,” he said.

Altogether 42 patients have fully recovered from the disease since its outbreak in the state.

Sinha said samples of 3,470 people have been tested in the state so far.

There are 4,157 persons in government quarantine now, while 7,729 have been released after completing their quarantine period.

The number of those in home quarantine now is 37,691, while 19,000 have been released, he said.

