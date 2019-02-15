‘Active shooter’ reported at US industrial park

Chicago, Feb 16 (IANS) Police have responded to a shooting at an industrial park in Aurora, a suburb about 65 km from the US city of Chicago.

Citing the Aurora Daily Herald, the BBC reported that police officers and several civilians have been injured in the attack on Friday.

A nearby school has been placed on lockdown. The FBI sid they are responding to assist the police.

Swat teams are at the scene and police are urging nearby residents and employees to stay away or shelter in place.

Several hospitals have been put on notice, and are ready to begin accepting patients, according to a broadcaster WGN-TV.

The shooting is thought to have happened at Henry Pratt Company, a manufacturing company that makes valves.

An employee at nearby Capitol Printing told ABC7 that they are currently hiding in a closet.

Witness John Probst, who works at the plant, told ABC7 that he saw the attacker, whom he recognised as a colleague.

He said the man was carrying a handgun equipped with a laser sight, but this has yet to be confirmed by officials.

–IANS

pgh/