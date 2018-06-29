Activists demand action against Haryana Police for false charges

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) A stsggering 110 civil right activists on Saturday wrote to Haryana Chief Minister M.L. Khattar seeking strict action against “errant” police officers for making baseless accusations against activist Mohd Arif Tain of possessing illegal arms.

In the letter, the activists said police entered Arif’s home in Punhana on June 19 without any warrant or court order, vandalised his property and made baseless accusations and unsubstantiated claims against him of being in possession of illegal arms, which have not been recovered.

“It is feared that these attempts are being made to silence Mohd Arif’s voice against lynchings and illegal encounters,” reads the letter, signed by activists such as John Dayal, Navsharan Singh, Natasha Badhwar, Harsh Mander.

“We hope that you will take the strictest action against the errant officials, and seek a categorical assurance that he would be protected under all circumstances, as would be his family and his reputation.”

They said Arif is providing socio – legal support to the families of lynching victims as well as those who lost their lives in police encounters.

–IANS

