New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Film and television actor Arun Bakshi on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here in the presence of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh.

“I am highly impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is no other leader of his stature,” Bakshi told reporters after he was formally inducted into the party.

