Actor Channing Tatum takes up art

Los Angeles, May 12 (IANS) Actor Channing Tatum acts, dances and also indulges in art. He took to social media to show off his sketches.

The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to show his followers some detailed sketches he had drawn during a flight, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The first sketch the “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” actor showed was of a male figure positioned sideways.

“Saw this pic today and decided to try and draw it while sitting on a plane,” Tatum wrote in the caption. “Plus I’m about to get my train on this month.”

In a second sketch, Tatum showed a face etched in green facing sideways. He wrote: “This is one of my own. I’m gonna train and make s*** this next few months. Let’s go.”

The “Logan Lucky” actor, who is dating singer Jessie J, has been especially creative of late, both in artistic endeavours and home improvement. He later took to the social media site with a black and white shot of himself sitting on a porch with swinging chairs.

