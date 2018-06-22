Actor claims to have unheard tapes of Trump

New York, June 23 (IANS) A Hollywood actor has claimed to have tapes of President Donald Trump that are yet to be heard by the public, a media report said.

Tom Arnold, best known for his role in the 1994 comedy “True Lies”, made the revelation in a CNN interview on Friday night.

“Do you have any tapes of the President that the public is not already aware of?” Arnold was asked about his upcoming show for Viceland about Trump, which focuses on tapes.

The actor replied: “Yes… If you see, for instance, one full day on the boardroom set of ‘The Apprentice’, one full day, and you see how incompetent he was.”

Arnold was a former contestant on Trump’s show “Celebrity Apprentice”.

Arnold is spearheading the show “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes” where the actor, who has been vocally critical of the President, will be filmed trying to track down damaging tapes that are rumoured to exist involving Trump, reports CNN.

This week, Arnold met with Anthony Scaramucci, the hedge fund operator who briefly served as White House spokesman, and a Huffington Post journalist.

Last month Arnold tweeted a photo of himself with Felix Sater, a Russian-American who partnered with Trump on real estate ventures.

–IANS

ksk