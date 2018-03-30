Actor Jayasurya’s encroachment demolished

Kochi, April 4 (IANS) Popular Malayalam actor Jayasuriyas encroachment into a lake near his house was demolished by the Cochin Corporation on Wednesday.

He lives at the heart of the city besides the Chilavanoor lake. Sometime ago, he had constructed a private boat jetty linking it to his house’s rear side.

Last year, a person filed a petition against this encroachment and the Corporation officials issued a notice to the actor to demolish it.

Jayasuriya filed an appeal petition with the local self government, but they also asked for the demolition of the boat jetty.

Jayasuriya, 39, began his career as mimicry artiste and made his debut in the film “Pathram” in 1999. He has since acted in over 100 films besides producing six movies, including “Aadu 2”, one of 2017’s biggest box office success.

–IANS

