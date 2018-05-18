Actor Rajeev Khandelwal’s mother loses battle with cancer

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Well-known television actor Rajeev Khandelwal’s mother Vijay Laxmi Khandelwal, who was suffering from cancer, has died, said the actor on Friday.

The “Kahiin To Hoga” fame actor tweeted on Friday evening: “My mom passed away day before yesterday after a year and half-long fight with cancer.

“We fought together, we hoped together but we couldn’t come out of it together. I and my family are fine and have come to terms with it. She now lives within me.

“‘Gratitide’ from the bottom of my heart to all those who touched our lives during this fight and gave us their love and support unconditionally. I shall remain indebted to them forever.”

The actor was last seen in ALTBalaji’s webseries “Haq Se”.

–IANS

