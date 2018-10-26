Actor Sahil Vaid’s father wanted him to be a soldier

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Actor Sahil Vaid, popular for starring in films like “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” and “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”, says his father wanted him to serve the nation as a soldier.

“I used to do theatre. I enjoyed doing it. I never thought of coming to Mumbai and becoming an actor. I come from a family of soldiers,” Sahil said during a session at the Jio MAMI 20th Mumbai Film Festival with Star on Monday.

“My uncle, who is a retired Brigadier, said ‘You can’t hand over a rifle to someone and say go be a soldier’. That’s not possible. When I was 15 or 16, he asked me if I wanted to be a soldier. I said ‘no’.”

The actor had never thought of becoming a soldier.

“I was missing my mathematics and science classes to do theatre. I asked why I couldn’t do that all my life. He said ‘This is not going to pay you enough. If you are serious, you should go to Mumbai and do movies’. I agreed to do that.”

But it wasn’t easy to convince his family, especially his father.

“My father always wanted me to be saluted. He always dreamt of me being a soldier. It was very hard to convince him,” he said.

Then he joined Whistling Woods International film school here.

Now, he not only acts in front of the camera but also serves as a voice actor in various films dubbed in Hindi.

He has been part of the Hindi voice cast of Hollywood superhero films like “Ant-Man” and “Captain America: Civil War”.

