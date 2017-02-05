Actor Srinivas all set for Tamil debut

Chennai, Feb 5 (IANS) Actor Narra Srinivas, best known for his comic performance in Pawan Kalyan-starrer Telugu actioner “Gabbar Singh”, will be making his Tamil debut with upcoming action-thriller “Dheeran: Adhigaaram Ondrua.

A source close to the actor told IANS: “The makers finalised him because he was tailor-made for the role. He will be seen as a cop and will provide some comic relief at important junctures. He will be joining the sets from the second week of February.”

Actors Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh are paired together for the first time.

Last seen in Vikram’s Tamil actioner “10 Endrathukulla”, actor Abhimanyu Singh will play the prime antagonist in the film, which is being helmed by Vinoth, who earlier made “Sathuranga Vettai”.

In the movie, Karthi essays a character called Dheeran, and he will be playing a straight-forward police officer who will be required to go undercover at times.

Ghibran has been roped in to compose the music and he’s believed to have already started working on the album.

The film will be shot across various locations in India and the team might travel abroad to shoot one song.

–IANS

