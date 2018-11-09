Actors definitely grab a whole lot of eyeballs: Kunal Rawal

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Designer Kunal Rawal says actors grab a whole lot of eyeballs and they help in boosting a designer’s label.

“It definitely helps the label when the cool kids are spotted wearing your clothes and actors today have their fashion game on. They are involved with what they wear, what works for their personalities and body types. They wear clothes in their own unique ways, not the clothes wearing them,” Rawal told IANS when asked about his take on Bollywood influencing fashion trends and how it helps a designer brand.

“Actors definitely grab a whole lot of eyeballs. I’ve been working in the industry for some years now, and the image and perception of Bollywood fashion has changed and rightfully so,” he added.

KOOVS.COM collaborated with Rawal to launch his menswear collection comprising apparel and accessories.

For the brand, the designer has created an exclusive menswear collection of bold and edgy pieces. Incorporating graphic elements such as hand print motifs (hamsa hand) depicting happiness, luck, health, and good fortune along with slogans such as ‘Make your mother Proud’.

The range includes bomber jackets, shirts, t-shirts, vests, sweatshirts, trousers and shorts, and accessories and is priced between Rs 599 and Rs 7,000.

Rawal was excited for the association as it took him back to his love for grunge.

“Not a lot of people know that even my occasion and party wear is also inspired from grunge and this collection celebrates that. The pieces are super versatile and can be worn in multiple ways and that’s the best part for me,” he said.

He has recently designed for actor Shahid Kapoor’s son Zain.

“We’ve been customising looks for children’s wear for over a year now. It’s something that we really enjoy doing too. Almost all of our clothes can be customised for kids and women; androgynous women’s wear is something we advocate too.”

The designer’ future plans include expanding his retail footprint with a second store in Mumbai at Kala Ghoda, which will launch around second week of January.

