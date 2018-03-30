Actress Ashi Singh’s fear of flunking

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actress Ashi Singh says following the exam failure track in her show “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai”, she got so scared that she decided to take leave to study harder for her off-screen exams.

In the ongoing track of the show, Sameer (Randeep Rai) relocates to Delhi to stay with his relatives after his grandfather’s demise. The only way to connect with Naina (Ashi) is through letters.

Eager to read Sameer’s letter, Naina leaves the examination hall in a rush. This leads to her failing in the exam which comes as a shock to her family.

“Naina’s image is that of a studious and ideal girl-next-door who always scores good grades in her exams. But in the current track, she fails in her exams. That truly frightened me. I was also preparing for my college exams during this specific sequence and it was scary to imagine facing the same situation in real life,” Ashi said in a statement.

“I couldn’t get the thought out of my head. I requested for two days’ leave for my exams. I studied day and night to ensure that I clear my tests. I am awaiting the results and I am confident of scoring good marks,” she added.

“Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai” is aired on Sony Entertainment Television channel.

–IANS

nn/rb