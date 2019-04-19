Actress Stefanie Sherk commits suicide

Los Angeles, April 26 (IANS) Canadian actress and model Stefanie Sherk has committed suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. She was 43.

The cause of death include anoxic encephalopathy — a condition caused by lack of oxygen to brain tissue — drowning and asphyxia. The case status is now listed as closed, reports eonline.com.

Sherk’s husband and actor Demian Bichir shared the news of his wife’s death, in a message to his followers on Instagram.

Along with a photograph of Sherk, Bichir wrote: “Dear friends, On behalf of the Sherk and the Bichir Nájera families, it is with inconceivable pain that I announce that on April 20, 2019, our dearest Stefanie Sherk, my beloved and loving wife, passed away peacefully.

“It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don’t know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain. Stefanie’s beautiful, angelical and talented presence will be immensely missed. We will hold Stefanie in our hearts forever.”

He thanked the well-wishers for their prayers.

“We respectfully ask for your understanding so we may grieve in peace and privacy in these incredibly difficult times. It is our sincerest hope that our beautiful Stefanie, my angel and love of my life, will rest in eternal peace,” Bichir said.

Sherk and Bichir began their relationship in 2010, later starring together in 2016’s “Un Cuento de Circo & A Love Song”, written and directed by Bichir himself.

In September 2018, the couple stepped out together to attend the premiere of Bichir’s film “The Nun”.

–IANS

dc/rb/mr