Actress Sushmita Mukherjee’s novel to be out in August

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Veteran actress Sushmita Mukherjee’s novel, “Mee and Juhi Baby”, will be available from August onwards.

“I have been writing my novel – ‘Mee and Juhi Baby’. It’s a fiction story about mothers and daughters. It will be coming out in August. We are doing the cover. It will be published by the Speaking Tiger,” Sushmita told IANS.

The actress has no daughter but is extremely proud of her two sons.

Asked if they would also like to act, she said: “My younger son (Rudranuj) is doing a PhD in New Zealand and the older one (Rudransh) did filmmaking in Australia. He is going to assist a big director in a Bollywood film. I can’t disclose his name.

“He also wants to know a little bit about acting. So, he might do an acting course. When you want to be a director, you should know about acting as well. I have done my job in getting them this far. Now it is their destiny.”

Meanwhile, Sushmita is busy with Star Plus’ show “Krishna Chali London”. She plays the role of Buaji, who is the character Krishna’s aunt. Krishna wants to fulfil her dream of becoming a doctor, but is forced to get married to Radhey.

“This is just the beginning of the story. It’s like peeling an onion. In an episode, Krishna tells me that ‘Bua, I know that you had a love marriage and you ran away to get married’.

“Bua will help Krishna to get back to what she wants to do. It will come later in the show. Every character is not a one-liner. It will develop. In television, there is so much scope.

“It’s done slowly because it is a TV show. Even regressive characters change,” she added.

–IANS

nn//vm