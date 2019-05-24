Actress Tanuja hospitalised due to abdominal pain

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actress Tanuja is undergoing treatment for abdominal pain at a hospital here.

The 75-year-old actress was admitted in Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday “with some pain in abdomen”, a hospital official told IANS.

Tanuja’s daughter and actress Kajol, whose father-in-law and action director Veeru Devgan died two days ago, was photographed while visiting her mother.

Tanuja’s recent prominent appearances have been in projects like “Pitruroon”, “A Death in the Gunj”, “Aarambh” and “Sonar Pahar”.

She is known for films like “Memdidi”, “Chand Aur Suraj”, “Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi”, “Jewel Thief”, “Nai Roshni”, “Jeene Ki Raah”, “Haathi Mere Saathi”, “Anubhav”, “Mere Jeevan Saathi” and “Do Chor.”

–IANS

