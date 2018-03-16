Actresses plan hungry days to stay thin: Amy Schumer

Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Actress Amy Schumer says most women facing the cameras stay thin by planning “hungry days” when they don’t eat.

Schumer spoke about the extreme way her actress friends use to get ready for the camera on broadcaster Katie Couric’s podcast, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She said some of her famous friends plan days in the calendar when they “have to be hungry”.

They even decline invites to socialise so that they remain home and away from temptation.

“That’s totally typical for a lot of actresses. But I’m like, ‘I’m not doing that’, because those people aren’t happy,” Schumer said.

Schumer says she doesn’t feel unhappy with her looks.

“It’s funny, I go to awards shows and I try to look my best and I look like how the costume designers look and I feel proud about that,” she said.

Last month, Schumer got married to chef Chris Fischer following a whirlwind romance.

