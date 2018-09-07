Adam Thomas starts working as real estate agent

Los Angeles, Sep 10 (IANS) Actor Adam Thomas, who is known for playing the role of Donte Charles in the BBC drama “Waterloo Road”, has started working as a real estate agent.

The 30-year-old actor, who famously starred on “Emmerdale” for nine years before leaving it in January this year, is now a sales executive for Kamani Property, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Adam Thomas is working for his friend Adam Kamani, who owns fashion labels Boohoo and Pretty Little Thing.

The Kamani Property website also features Adam on the team page, where he is described as a Property Executive.

It states that Adam joined the team in March, and is tasked with “sourcing new potential acquisitions and assists with the management of both the residential and commercial sides of our portfolio”.

Adam’s new role comes as his family has been thrown into crisis over his brother Ryan’s stint on “Celebrity Big Brother”, after Roxanne Pallett accused the actor of punching him.

–IANS

sim/rb