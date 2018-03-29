Adani Enterprises sells 100% stake in subsidiary Adani Energy

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Adani Enterprises has sold its entire stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Energy for Rs 13.61 lakh.

“…We would like to inform you that the company has sold its entire stake in Adani Energy Ltd (AenL) on 29th March, 2018,” Adani Enterprises said in a regulatory filing to the BSE on Friday.

The concerned parties entered into the agreement on March 27 (Tuesday) and the transaction was completed on March 29 (Thursday), the filing said.

However, the company did not disclose any information about the buyer, but said: “Buyer does not belong to the promoter or promoter group or group companies.”

–IANS

