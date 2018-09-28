‘Added Indian rhythm to leave country’s mark on Kumite 1 League’

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Music composer Asif Panjwani, who created the theme music for “Kumite 1 League”, says he added an Indian rhythm to leave the country’s mark on the international league.

Speaking at an interview prior to inauguration of Kumite 1 League on Friday, Panjwani talked about the signature track for the ‘Kumite 1 League’ and the process of its creation.

He said: “I have tried to give the theme music an Indian rhythm. I was given reference to work on, which was based on the kind of music the audience prefers in general.”

“Even if it has a strong western beat, you will be able to hear the Indian rhythm to the track which will remind you of title track from ‘Sultan’ and ‘Dangal’. Since the composer is Indian and the track will be heard abroad also, I wanted to leave India’s mark in the theme music.”

Asked how it felt to create music for an international event at the early stage of his career, he said: “I feel very proud…it is a big deal to get a chance to work on a platform like this. And to work on something that will be associated with Mike Tyson is a treat in its own way.

“I have been a fan of him, he really inspires me to stay fit and hit the gym. And this feeling of mine has very easily come out in the music that I created for the league,” he said.

Tyson is in India for the Kumite 1 League mixed martial arts (MMA) tournament to be held here on September 29.

The former world champion boxer will mentor the MMA event.

Kumite 1 League will pit the top mixed martial arts talent from India against the top talent from the UAE in a night graced by legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson.

–IANS

iv/pgh/nir