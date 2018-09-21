Additional charge for NDRF chief Sanjay Kumar

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) National Disaster Response Force chief Sanjay Kumar was on Wednesday given additional charge of the post of Director General of Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards (FS, CD and HG).

Kumar, a 1985-batch Himachal Pradesh cadre IPS officer, was given the new responsibility after Prakash Mishra, IPS (retired), relinquished the post, said a Union Home Ministry statement.

He would hold the charge “till the appointment and joining of successor or further orders whichever is earlier”, the statement said.

–IANS

