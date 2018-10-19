Adel Abdul Mahdi sworn in as Iraq’s PM

Baghdad, Oct 25 (IANS) Adel Abdul Mahdi on Wednesday sworn in as new prime minister of Iraq after the parliament passed 14 out of his 22 cabinet members.

Mahdi and his 14 cabinet members sworn in after long parliament session that continued after midnight as the parliament passed the government program, which was submitted by Abdul Mahdi, and then passed the 14 cabinet members after heated debate, Xinhua reported.

Up to 220 lawmakers who attended the session raised their hands to show to the new minister when parliament speaker Mahammed al-Halbousi read out their names one by one.

–IANS

ahm/