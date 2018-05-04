Adele celebrates ‘dirty 30’ with Titanic-themed party

Los Angeles, May 7 (IANS) Singer Adele celebrated her 30th birthday in style with a Titanic-themed party that she described as “the best night of my life”.

Adele, who turned 30 on May 5, shared three photographs on her Instagram page. She was dressed in a glittering gown with her hair curled into tight ringlets, reminiscent of actress Kate Winslet’s character Rose in the epic 1997 romance-disaster film, reports billboard.com.

“Dirty 30! I’m not sure what I’m going to do for the next 30 years as I’ve been blessed beyond words in my life so far,” Adele wrote with the post.

“Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me. My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the ‘Titanic’ movie. Last night was the best night of my life,” she added.

One photo shows the singer standing at the top of an elaborate “Titanic” style staircase, while another features attendees sporting life jackets, which they reportedly got to take home as mementos.

Adele hinted she was hungover, as she wrote: “I’m absolutely f***ed, not sure I’ll make it out the house again!”

