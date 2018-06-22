Adele works on her fitness for film role

London, June 24 (IANS) Singer Adele is working towards becoming fitter so that she can try acting in a film.

The “Hello” singer has been secretly working out to videos of British fitness coach Joe Wicks.

Adele’s new fitness target is to lose weight as she prepares to launch an acting career, reports dailystar.co.uk.

“Adele is a big fan of Joe Wicks. She’s started trying out his workout videos at home and has also bought a few of his recipe books. They haven’t met and Joe isn’t training her personally. She has her own personal trainer but struggles to find the motivation to go to the gym if he’s not with her.

“It’s much easier for her to do one of Joe’s quick video workouts at home,” a source said.

Adele had been offered a role in the new “Doctor Dolittle” remake starring Robert Downey Jr. She is also being lined up to play Nancy in a new musical film version of “Oliver Twist”.

The source said “Adele is serious about trying acting and seeing if she likes it and if she is any good at it”.

“She wants to get fitter so she’s in film shape,” added the source.

–IANS

rb/bg