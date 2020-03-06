Adhir meets riot victims’ families

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Congress’ Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday met the family of slain Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma in northeast Delhi which was hit by deadly anti-CAA riots recently that killed 53 people.

The Congress leader also met families of other victims in the riot-hit areas.

Adhir after meeting the families he said: “There is no peace and people are afraid as many families are living elsewhere. There is a lack of confidence, people believe in brotherhood and harmony but the central and city governments are not doing their duty.”

The harmony should not be on paper and the work by the government should reflect in their actions, he said.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had also visited the riot-hit areas last week.

The Congress has continued to protest in Parliament demanding a discussion on the riots which has now been fixed for March 11. The Congress said it will not let Parliament function until the government agreed to a debate and to fix accountability for the riots.

