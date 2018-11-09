Adil for artistic freedom of digital platforms

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Noted Assamese actor Adil Hussain is batting for artistic freedom of digital platforms after Netflix, Amazon Prime and others were sued for explicit content.

“All producer’s, director’s, actor’s associations from across India, must come together, hire the best of the lawyers and defend artistic freedom of digital platforms like Netflix and others,” Adil tweeted.

He also demanded the dissolution of the current Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in its present form.

His tweet came after the Delhi High Court sought the Centre’s response on a plea for removal of vulgar and sexually explicit content from online platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and others.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V. Kameswar Rao listed the matter for further hearing on February 8.

The petition was filed by an NGO, Justice for Rights. Advocate Harpreet S. Hora appearing for the NGO sought a law or guidelines for regulating content available on these platforms.

The petitioner said online platforms offered vulgar, sexually explicit, pornographic, profane, virulent, religiously forbidden and morally unethical contents in order to attract more subscribers and generate profit.

–IANS

