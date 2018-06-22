Aditi Bhatia excited to show her comic skills

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actress Aditi Bhatia, best known for her work in the romantic drama “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”, is excited about being a part of the comedy show “Comedy Circus Returns”.

The show is set to make a comeback after five years.

This time, the show will introduce a new set of comedians with actress Archana Puran Singh and actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan taking the judge’s seat yet again.

Produced by Optimystix, the show has roped in Aditi.

“The moment I got a call from the production team, I was really excited. I am looking forward to being a part of this show as I have been watching this show since childhood and I love the show a lot,” Aditi said in a statement.

“We have just started shooting and my experience on this show has been amazing.”

“Comedy Circus Returns” is soon going to premiere on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

nn/vm