Aditi to play Rama in ‘Main Maayke Chali…’

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actress Aditi Deshpande will play an ideal mother and a mother-in-law in the upcoming show “Main Maayke Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo”.

Aditi had auditioned for Rama and Satya Devi (played by actress Neelu Vaghela).

But the creative team and production house thought she would be perfect as Rama who is a loving and understanding mother and binds the family together.

“I will be playing Rama in the show and I am very excited. My character in ‘Main Maayke Chali jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo’ is very different from the previous roles that I have played,” Aditi said in a statement to IANS.

“Rama is a loving mother as well as a very understanding mother-in-law. I am sure that the audience will love me in my new role and connect with my character easily.”

“Main Maayke Chali Jaaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo” will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television on September 11.

–IANS

nn/rb/sed