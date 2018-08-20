Adityanath announces Rs 50 lakh reward for shooter Saurabh Chaudhary

Lucknow, Aug 21 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh for Meerut resident Saurabh Chaudhary, who bagged gold in the Men’s 10 metre Air Pistol final in the ongoing 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

An official spokesman said Adityanath also declared that Chaudhary will be given the post of a gazetted officer in the state government.

Adityanath congratulated Chaudhary for the feat which has brought laurels to the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Chaudhary, 16, clinched the gold after producing an Asian Games record score of 240.7. It was India’s third gold medal at the Games.

–IANS

