Adityanath lauds UP Police for working hard for image makeover

Lucknow, July 25 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday lauded the state’s police force for working hard to change its image.

At an event here, he said law and order had become a huge challenge during the previous governments but the hard work of police had changed the image of both the state and the force as well.

Improved law and order has also brought a change in the perception and investors are flocking to the state now, he said, adding that investment will usher in employment and create development like never before.

Adityanath however cautioned the police personnel from being complacent and advised them to keep pace with changing crime tactics and plan their actions in accordance.

“We have strengthened the ATS to be prepared for any and every contingency, efforts are underway to restart 54 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and forensic labs are being established in eight zones of the state,” he said.

–IANS

md/vd