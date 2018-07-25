Adityanath pays homage to bravehearts on ‘Kargil Divas’

Lucknow, July 26 (IANS) On the 19th anniversary of the day India defeated Pakistan to recapture the Kargil peaks, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid floral tributes to the martyrs of the Kargil war and remembered their sacrifices in the line of duty.

Adityanath, also met the family members of the soldiers of both the Kargil war and the Kakori episode and assured them that the government is with them always.

He also exhorted all municipal corporations of the state to ensure that one park is named after a martyr.

At a function to mark the victory in the Kargil war, he said that these bravehearts will be an inspiration to many generations to come and exhorted every Indian to be patriotic and prepared to serve the nation in whatever capacity one can.

“It was this day of July in 1999 that the brave soldiers of India chased the Pakistani aggressors out of the country and hoisted the victory flag” the chief minister added. The day, he added, was symbolic of the valour, bravery and courage of India and urged the young generation to redeem the pledge of safeguarding the motherland when required.

Addressing the event, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma called for having the inspirational stories of these brave soldiers in the educational curriculum so that the patriotic fervour in the students is reinforced at a formative stage.

