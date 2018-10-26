Adjournment granted for driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

The lawyer representing truck driver Jaskirat Singh Sidhu who is charged in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash was granted an adjournment this week.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu is charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and another 13 charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm in the deadly crash.

His lawyer, Satnam Aujla, told the judge he spoke with the Crown and requested “the matter be adjourned … for election and plea.”

Sidhu was not present, and his next appearance is scheduled for November 27.

He is not required to be in court at this stage of the proceedings.

Sixteen people were killed, and 13 others injured when the bus carrying the Broncos to a playoff game and a semi collided on April 6 at an intersection in eastern Saskatchewan.

Two previous appearances were adjourned after Sidhu’s lawyer asked for more time to go over the evidence.

Sidhu can opt for the matter to be heard in provincial court going forward or elect for it to go to a higher court, in which case a preliminary inquiry would be held to determine if there is enough evidence for it to go to trial.

If he elects to go to a higher court, Sidhu can choose whether the matter would be heard by a judge alone, or by a judge and jury.

Dangerous driving causing death carries a maximum sentence of 14 years, while dangerous driving causing bodily harm has a maximum sentence of 10 years. -CINEWS