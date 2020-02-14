Adobe Acrobat now integrated with Google Drive

San Jose (California), Feb 20 (IANS) Software major Adobe on Thursday announced the availability of Adobe Acrobat for Google Drive in the G Suite Marketplace.

With the new integration, now more than one billion people who use Google Drive to store more than two trillion digital files can use Acrobat’s best-in-class PDF tools to create, view, annotate, modify, share and sign PDFs without leaving Google Drive, the company said in a statement.

Acrobat users who already use Drive would no longer need to switch between apps just to use the PDF tools they rely on the most.

The new Adobe Acrobat integration with Google Drive is now available for individual and enterprises users.

With the Acrobat for Google Drive integration, anyone can view, search and annotate PDFs for free.

“If you’re an Acrobat DC subscriber, you can immediately take advantage of additional functionality like creating high-quality PDFs that preserve fonts, formatting and layouts or modify and organise existing PDFs by deleting, reordering and rotating,” said the company.

According to the company, IT admins have already turned the integration on for more than 200,000 employees at various large and small companies.

–IANS

na/