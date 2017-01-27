Adobe named leader in web content management providers

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Riding on its new-age digital solutions, Adobe has been recognised as the leader in the web content management systems globally, the company announced on Friday.

Adobe was one of 15 marketing software vendors global market research firm Forrester evaluated across 25 comprehensive criteria including current offering, strategy and market presence.

Adobe Experience Manager Sites remains a top marketing choice and the company continues to invest in Experience Manager Sites while growing the broader portfolio, the report stated.

“Unified customer experiences across devices are increasingly difficult to execute. Our customers rely on Adobe Experience Manager to make every customer touchpoint personalised, timely and consistent with the overall brand experience,” Aseem Chandra, Vice President, Adobe Experience Manager and Adobe Target, said in a statement.

Part of Adobe Marketing Cloud, Adobe Experience Manager enables mid-sized and enterprise brands to create and manage digital experiences across websites, mobile apps and sites, online communities and physical screens.

Experience Manager also empowers companies to manage and leverage digital assets, mobile forms and documents, as well as social content.

