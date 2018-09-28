Adorn work zone with flavour of festivity

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) From adding a pinch of green and opting for neutral and pastel colour schemes to choosing furniture which complements the overall office interior design, there are many ways one can adorn the work zone with a festive vibe.

Ashish Aggarwal, CEO, Indo Innovations, shares some inputs.

* Add a pinch of green: Adding plants in your work space increases the productivity by 15 per cent. Bringing the nature inside your work space helps in purifying the air, improves your mood and increases your happiness. If you are not very keen on watering the plants every day, then you can try plants like succulent.

* Bring living beauty indoors: At this time of year, wintertime plants such as fir, pine, and holly make for beautiful decorative accents. Mini potted pine trees or varieties of poinsettias can be placed on desks or in common areas. Also, bunches of white flowers grouped with pine and holly and tied with a festive bow inspire thoughts of seasonal celebration without calling to mind any particular holiday.

* Choose neutral or pastel colour schemes: When decorating your office space, be sure to stay away from colours that are traditionally associated with specific religious holidays. Instead of filling your workspace with the red and green of Christmas, or the blue and white of Hanukkah, go for colours such as silver and gold, which simply say “festive”. You can choose metallic foils, tinsel, and ribbons for an embellishment.

Siddharth John, Assistant manager-sales, Dovetail Furniture, too have some inputs to share

* It all starts with cubicle: One of the main elements in an office is the cubicle. People tend to spend a significant portion of their time in their cubicles and hence it has to create a positive work environment. Cubicles can be decorated with photos, posters of some motivational thoughts, colourful stationery and organizers.

* Furniture and seating matters: Choose your office furniture which complements the overall office interior design. You can also develop customized and ergonomic furniture based on some concepts like natural and earthy colours, upbeat and bright colours, furniture that encourages standing and movement, and can even design furniture according to the theme of the business.

* Organise team activities regularly: Organize team activities themed for the festive season using materials which are either scraps or leftover items and make something usable out of it. Employees can then use it to decorate the office bay or cubicles. This helps employees to feel like contributors and owners of the environment.

