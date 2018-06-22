Advancing to last-16 possible even if England wins big: Panama coach

Nizhny Novgorod (Russia), June 23 (IANS) Panama coach Dario Gomez said his team could still advance to the knockout stages even if they concede another big defeat in their second FIFA World Cup match against England on Sunday.

“The outcome against England could be easily the same or an even bigger score. But (our) options to qualify are there,” Gomez said in the pre-match presser, reports Efe.

The Colombian coach said the team knows they have a difficult match ahead of them, given their opponent’s high-quality players.

Having played one game, Panama sits in the third spot in Group G on goal difference ahead of Tunisia, which was effectively eliminated following their loss to Belgium and their 1-2 defeat by England.

