Aerosmith’s Joe Perry rushed to hospital

New York, Nov 12 (IANS) Rock band Aerosmith’s guitarist Joe Perry was rushed to hospital after performing with Billy Joel at the Madison Square Garden here.

The 68-year-old guitarist was performing on Saturday night. He remained in the hospital on Sunday, according to a representative, where he is “alert and responsive”, reports variety.com.

“Following a guest performance during Billy Joel’s show last night at Madison Square Garden, Joe Perry experienced shortness of breath and was treated backstage by paramedics who gave the guitarist oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to a hospital,” said a statement from Perry’s representative.

“This morning Perry remains in the hospital where he is alert and responsive. The Aerosmith guitarist will be unable to appear today at Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp in Florida and apologizes to those attending. Perry is expected to return to the road later this month,” the statement added.

According to tmz.com, Perry had just finished a guest spot performing “Walk this way” with Joel, went back to his dressing room and collapsed.

According to the report, paramedics rushed to the scene and worked on Perry for approximately 40 minutes in his dressing room before transporting him to the hospital. Joel was still onstage and unaware of Perry’s condition.

Perry collapsed onstage in New York in 2016 after performing with his side group Hollywood Vampires, which also features Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp.

While initial reports said he had suffered a cardiac arrest, the cause was later specified as exhaustion and dehydration.

Aerosmith announced a 2019 Las Vegas residency called “Deuces Are Wild” that is scheduled to run from April through July.

–IANS

dc/vm