Affleck steps out for haircut between rehab treatment

Malibu, Sep 10 (IANS) Actor Ben Affleck, who is going through rehab treatment, stepped out of for a haircut

The “Gone Girl” star was seen coming out from the Malibu Wave Salon looking sharp with his new haircut, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Affleck was spotted wearing blue jeans and a tight gray T-shirt. He represented his roots with a Boston Red Socks cap.

As per sources, Affleck has been allowed to take a break only if his sober coach is around him at all times.

In August, the “Batman vs Superman” star was admitted to the rehabilitation centre for the third time in order to get rid of his alcohol addiction. He went to rehab for the first time back in 2001 and then in 2017.

