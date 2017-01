Kabul, Jan 30 (IANS) The Afghan Air Force killed three Taliban militants in the country’s northern province of Kunduz, an army source said on Monday.

The air force struck on Sunday night at a Taliban hideout in Hajji Nawab locality, killing the three and injuring four others, Xinhua news agency reported.

A Taliban bunker and some weapons were also destroyed in the air strike.

