Afghan diplomat killed by guard in Pakistan

Karachi, Feb 6 (IANS) An Afghan diplomat was shot dead inside the Afghan consulate here in Pakistan on Monday by a security guard, police said.

Police officer Azad Khan told reporters that the consulate’s Third Secretary, Mohammad Zaki, was killed in the firing and the motives behind the incident were being investigated.

He said the guard, also an Afghan, was in police custody.

The Afghan Ambassador, Omar Zakhilwal, said the firing took place around 12.30 p.m. and was “carried out by an Afghan guard inside the compound, resulting in fatality of one of our diplomats.

“It seems to be a personal dispute related criminal act,” he added.

The Afghan mission is located in Karachi’s Old Clifton area.

Geo News quoted Deputy Inspector General Azad Khan as saying that the guard, Hayat Ullah, was an Afghan national and had used a sub-machine gun.

The officer said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Paramilitary troops and police arrived at the scene after gun shots were heard. Law enforcement agents surrounded the consulate and arrested the shooter.

