Afghan diplomat killed in firing in Karachi

Karachi, Feb 6 (IANS) An official of the Afghan consulate in this Pakistani city was shot and killed by a guard on Monday, Dawn reported.

The Third Secretary at the consulate, Zaki Adu, was killed at the consulate in the Old Clifton area.

Private security guard Hayatullah opened fire on Adu following a disagreement between the two, Deputy Inspector General Azad Khan said.

Hayatullah was arrested and the situation was under control, the DIG said, adding that the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

The Pakistan Police and Rangers have cordoned off the highly sensitive area which is home to a number of foreign missions.

