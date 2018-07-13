Afghan forces kill 17 Taliban militants

Kabul, July 19 (IANS) At least 17 insurgents were killed and over a dozen others injured after Afghan security forces repulsed Taliban attacks on security checkpoints in Kunduz province on Thursday, police said.

“A big number of Taliban militants attacked security checkpoints in Imam Sahib district at 1.30 a.m. local time today (Thursday) but their vicious designs have been foiled and the militants, after suffering casualties and leaving 17 bodies behind, fled away,” Xinhua news agency quoted the police as saying in a statement.

The statement, however, didn’t mention if there were casualties on security personnel.

Meantime, Mahboudullah Sayedi, the Governor of Imam Sahib district, said that the fighting left three security personnel injured.

The official also said clean-up operations were underway to ensure lasting peace in the restive district.

There has been no statement from Taliban militants who are in control of parts of the troubled Kunduz province.

–IANS

mag/vm