Afghan forces rescue 7 detainees from Taliban detention centre

Kabul, Feb 10 (IANS) Afghan forces stormed a Taliban detention centre in Helmand province and rescued seven detainees, an Army statement said on Sunday.

The rescued detainees were civilians abducted by the militants, the statement said, adding the detention centre was destroyed on Saturday night, reports Xinhua news agency.

It was the second crackdown on Taliban detention centres in the last five days.

On February 7, security forces overran a centre in Chahar Dara district of Kunduz province, rescuing five persons.

