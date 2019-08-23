Afghan forces storm Taliban hideout, free 6 hostages

Ghazni (Afghanistan), Aug 30 (IANS) Units of Afghan special force stormed a Taliban hideout in the country’s Ghazni province and set free six civilians who had been taken hostages by the militants, said an Army statement released here on Friday.

The operation, according to the statement, was conducted on Thursday night in Giro district and security forces, without suffering casualties, were able to occupy the hideout and set free all the civilian hostages from the Taliban custody, Xinhua news agency reported.

Taliban militants haven’t commented on the incident.

Earlier, the government forces in a similar overnight operation stormed a Taliban hideout in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz province on Monday and after killing three guards of the detention centre, freed 15 hostages, including security personnel and civilians.

–IANS

soni/