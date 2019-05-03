Afghan military kills 52 Taliban militants

Kabul, May 5 (IANS) At least 52 Taliban militants, including two key comanders, were killed by the Afghan Army in Ghazni province, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

“Up to 52 Taliban terrorists were killed following three separate Afghan National Army commando operations and airstrikes against since early Saturday,” Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

The two commanders were identified as Abu Khalid and Qumandan Sarhadi, it added.

The province, 125 km south of Kabul, has been the scene of heavy clashes and fighting for long.

The Taliban has not commented on the development yet.

–IANS

ksk