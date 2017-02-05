Afghan national held in Delhi for defrauding US woman

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) An Afghan man has been arrested on charge of cheating a US woman of over $86,000 after starting a love affair with her, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Hameedullah, 34, presently staying in Noida in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, had threatened to get the woman framed in a terror case and also defamed publicly by uploading her explicit pictures on the Internet, apart from attacking her with acid, police said.

“Hameedullah was arrested on Saturday night in south Delhi,” said Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Ravindra Yadav.

“The woman filed a complaint of cheating, sexual assault and extortion against Hameedullah on Thursday. She accused him of befriending her on a social networking site by posing as M.K. Fahim and trapping her,” Yadav said.

The woman alleged the accused promised to marry her and sexually exploited her and also took her explicit photographs. He cheated her of $86,000on various pretexts.

When the woman came to know his real identity and confronted him, he allegedly threatened her to get her implicated in a fake case that the money transferred to him by her was used to fund terrorists in Kabul, Yadav said.

“Hameedullah told police during questioning that he trapped his women victims through social websites and cheated them out of money on different pretexts. He was maintaining a flashy lifestyle through this easy money,” he added.

The woman has since left for the US after Hameedullah’s arrest, the police officer said.

