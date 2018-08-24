Afghan National Security Adviser resigns

Kabul, Aug 25 (IANS) Afghan National Security Adviser Mohamad Anif Atmar resigned on Saturday due to “serious differences over policies and approaches at the top level of government”, the media reported.

According to TOLO News, Atmar’s letter of resignation stated that he differed in opinion “when it came to national unity, national consensus, peace and security political management, electoral affairs, good governance and regional affairs.”

“I am stepping down because we haven’t reached a consensus,” Atmar stated in the letter.

He has been a close aide of President Ashraf Ghani since 2014. He was also the Interior Minister during former President Hamid Karzai’s tenure until 2010.

