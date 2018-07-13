Afghan police gun down would-be suicide bomber

Kabul, July 16 (IANS) Police in the Afghan capital Kabul shot dead a would-be suicide attacker before he could reach his target, obviously a peace rally here on Monday, police said.

“A suicide bomber had intended to blow himself up among peaceful demonstrators in Shahr-e-Naw park but fortunately was identified and gunned down by police before reaching his target,” a police spokesman told the media.

Hundreds of supporters of first vice president General Abdul Rashid Dustom were gathered in Shahr-e-Naw park on Monday morning to express their support for Dustom and demand the release of his aide Nizamudin Qisari who was arrested some two weeks ago.

–IANS

mr/