Afghanistan bans imports of 4 types of Iranian products

Tehran, Sep 17 (IANS) Afghanistan Customs Department has banned the imports of four types of Iranian products, Eghtesadonline reported on Sunday.

The banned items include oil products, cement, steel products, tiles and ceramics from Iran as of Sept. 16.

Ali Shariati, a member of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, said that the ban is said to be aligned with the sanctions reimposed by the United States on Iran.

The Afghanistan Customs Department has asked all Afghan traders consider the new trade regulations with Iran, Shariati was quoted as saying.

–IANS

ahm/