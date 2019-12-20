Afghanistan conflict world’s most lethal: UN

Rome, Jan 2 (IANS/AKI) War-torn Afghanistan is now the scene of the deadliest conflict on earth, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)said on Thursday.

A total 9.4 million – the majority of whom are children – of the country’s population of nearly 38 million people are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan in 2020, the OCHA said in a tweet.

The UN and its partners aim to reach 7.1 million Afghans across the country this year, the OCHA added.

–IANS/AKI

